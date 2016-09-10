StyleCaster
These 15 Women Are Serving Up Major Natural Hair Inspiration

Lauren Caruso
by
It goes without saying that there’s nothing wrong with relaxing, straightening, blow-drying, braiding, or doing whatever the hell you want to your hair—after all, it is yours. But natural hair comes in so many curl patterns, colors, and textures that it can be a huge part of what makes you feel like, well, you. Besides: Taking a (maybe-permanent) break from beating your curls into submission is never, ever a bad idea.

But if you’re craving natural hair ideas for your next cut or color,—or you’re just in need of some hairstyle inspiration, take a look at the 15 women ahead.

