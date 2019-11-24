StyleCaster
Share

Make Wash Day Dreams Come True With These Naturalista-Approved Holiday Gifts

What's hot
StyleCaster

Make Wash Day Dreams Come True With These Naturalista-Approved Holiday Gifts

Andrea Jordan
by
Make Wash Day Dreams Come True With These Naturalista-Approved Holiday Gifts
Photo: Cierra Miller/STYLECASTER.

Scroll To See More Images

As a curly girl myself, I can confirm that maintaining naturally curly strands is both a blessing and a curse. Hear me out. Sure, there is always someone with a lovely compliment and/or grilling sesh about how in the world I keep it all in check (FYI–I never wake up like this.). On the other hand, there’s the cost that comes with test-driving an innumerable amount of products followed by copious amounts of mixing and matching to nail that perfect cocktail. If you know, you know. This is why I always look forward to this time of year, because the best natural hair holiday gifts are basically ready-to-use routines for a much smaller price.

Better yet, if you’re a curly girl that’s a routine down pact, bless a curl-friend who’s been struggling with her strands insteadsharing is caring, right? Here’s where I come in. Just so you aren’t wandering around the store with no clue where to start, I searched high and low to find the best products and gift sets that I’m sure anyone with curls, coils and kinks will love. Keep scrolling to this year’s top holiday must-haves.

 

dphue avc regimen kit 3 piece Make Wash Day Dreams Come True With These Naturalista Approved Holiday Gifts

dpHue.

Apple cider vinegar is the ultimate scalp cleanser and this kit has everything you need to really scrub away dirt and grime on your next wash day.

dpHUE ACV Kit $66
buy it
slip beauty sleep collection 2 piece 2 Make Wash Day Dreams Come True With These Naturalista Approved Holiday Gifts

slip.

If you have a friend who hasn’t experienced sleeping on pure silk to not only save their strands but help their skin, too, this gift is for them.

slip Beauty Sleep Collection $119
buy it
amika moneymakers Make Wash Day Dreams Come True With These Naturalista Approved Holiday Gifts

amika.

From setting updos to fighting humidity-induced frizz, this set of dry stylers is so good you’ll add them to your beauty arsenal permanently.

amika money makers set $48
buy it
sephora faves frizz Make Wash Day Dreams Come True With These Naturalista Approved Holiday Gifts

Sephora.

Any curly girl would love this bunch of Sephora best-sellers.

Sephora Frizz Fighters Set $18
buy it
uk200025394 olaplex Make Wash Day Dreams Come True With These Naturalista Approved Holiday Gifts

Olaplex.

After trying this hair-healthy brand for the first time this year, I’m definitely gifting this to friends who’ve never dabbled with Olaplex before. Let’s just say it’s life-changing.

Olaplex Holiday Hair Fix $58
buy it
kristin esslargehairdryer withdiffuser Make Wash Day Dreams Come True With These Naturalista Approved Holiday Gifts

Kristin Ess.

A blowdryer with a diffuser attachment is a must in any curly girl stash and this luxe version is one of our favorites.

Kristin Ess Iconic Blowdryer $100
buy it
the ultimate detangler large lilac and purple 3 Make Wash Day Dreams Come True With These Naturalista Approved Holiday Gifts

Tangle Teezer.

We’ll take any help getting rid of knots and tangles on wash day and this detangler does just that without ripping strands.

Tangle Teezer Ultimate Detangler $18
buy it
holiday kit bluemercury 2000x2000 Make Wash Day Dreams Come True With These Naturalista Approved Holiday Gifts

Virtue.

If you’re looking for stronger spirals with mega-sheen, well, this is what the doctor ordered.

Virtue Recovery Holiday Kit $88
buy it
jbco holiday kit Make Wash Day Dreams Come True With These Naturalista Approved Holiday Gifts

SheaMoisture.

I’ll never be mad at receiving anything from SheaMoisture, especially if it’s a gift set complete with a shampoo, conditioner and styler.

SheaMoisture JBCO Kit $14.99
buy it
07 next level hair open Make Wash Day Dreams Come True With These Naturalista Approved Holiday Gifts

Briogeo.

Not only does this duo really work magic on coils, the packaging is just too cute to pass up.

Briogeo Dry Hair Duo $16
buy it
t3 twirl duo Make Wash Day Dreams Come True With These Naturalista Approved Holiday Gifts

T3.

For days when your curls needs a little help in the pattern department, wrapping curls around a wand will give them bounce and shape so you can last one more day until you wash & re-style.

T3 Twirl Duo Set $245
buy it

 

scunci srunchie style box 8pc 9.99 Make Wash Day Dreams Come True With These Naturalista Approved Holiday Gifts

Scunci.

Is there such thing as too many scrunchies? We think not.

Scunci Scrunchie Style Box $9.99
buy it
alterna antiaging duo Make Wash Day Dreams Come True With These Naturalista Approved Holiday Gifts

Alterna.

This shampoo and conditioner helps soften and hydrate aging strands without stripping them dry.

Alterna Caviar Moisture Duo $57
buy it
bumblebumble moisture set Make Wash Day Dreams Come True With These Naturalista Approved Holiday Gifts

Bumble and Bumble.

This invisible oil collection is a fan-favorite for a reason…it’s super hydrating.

Bumble and bumble Sleigh Belle $33
buy it
6f5a0859 Make Wash Day Dreams Come True With These Naturalista Approved Holiday Gifts

DevaCurl.

What curly girl doesn’t love DevaCurl? This set has everything you need to style strands post-shower time.

DevaCurl Ultimate Care Kit $159
buy it
sephora wash treat shower cap Make Wash Day Dreams Come True With These Naturalista Approved Holiday Gifts

Sephora.

Deep treat strands with these iridescent shower caps.

Sephora Wash & Treat Set $12
buy it
kitsch rhinestone 12pc bobby pins 11990176989207 grande Make Wash Day Dreams Come True With These Naturalista Approved Holiday Gifts

Kitsch.

Rhinestone bobbies are a seasonally-appropriate gift that will command attention on New Year’s Eve and any other special occasion.

Kitsch x Justine Marjan Pins $49
buy it
ouidad kinky curl set Make Wash Day Dreams Come True With These Naturalista Approved Holiday Gifts

Ouidad.

For kinky and coily strands, this set is uber-hydrating and gives curls definition and a soft hold so you can style as you please.

Ouidad Curl Immersion Set $36
buy it
limited edition rose gold vanity case gold Make Wash Day Dreams Come True With These Naturalista Approved Holiday Gifts

ghd.

There’s nothing wrong with heat-styling as long as it’s in moderation and done safely. We love how this styler has built-in temperature control so you can straighten your hair without worrying about scorching strands.

ghd Rose Gold Gift Set $249
buy it
coco eve like a virgin Make Wash Day Dreams Come True With These Naturalista Approved Holiday Gifts

Ulta.

You can never have enough hair masks, especially when there’s a coconutty, limited-edition version like this one.

Coco & Eve Gift of Good Hair $19.90
buy it
rita hazan weekly treatmet 1 Make Wash Day Dreams Come True With These Naturalista Approved Holiday Gifts

Rita Hazan.

Are you a curly girl with color? Try this deep treatment duo that will keep color looking fresh and restore damaged hair.

Rita Hazan Weekly Remedy $42
buy it
drybar heated brush Make Wash Day Dreams Come True With These Naturalista Approved Holiday Gifts

Drybar.

If you’re looking for a blown-out look without being bone-straight, we recommend snagging this straightening brush, stat.

Drybar The Brush Crush $145
buy it
aquis 09.2019 52 Make Wash Day Dreams Come True With These Naturalista Approved Holiday Gifts

Aquis.

Help a sister out with this water-wicking towel that dries hair in half the time without causing breakage or frizz.

AQUIS Emerald Turban $30
buy it

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Tags:
share