Make Wash Day Dreams Come True With These Naturalista-Approved Holiday Gifts

As a curly girl myself, I can confirm that maintaining naturally curly strands is both a blessing and a curse. Hear me out. Sure, there is always someone with a lovely compliment and/or grilling sesh about how in the world I keep it all in check (FYI–I never wake up like this.). On the other hand, there’s the cost that comes with test-driving an innumerable amount of products followed by copious amounts of mixing and matching to nail that perfect cocktail. If you know, you know. This is why I always look forward to this time of year, because the best natural hair holiday gifts are basically ready-to-use routines for a much smaller price.

Better yet, if you’re a curly girl that’s a routine down pact, bless a curl-friend who’s been struggling with her strands instead—sharing is caring, right? Here’s where I come in. Just so you aren’t wandering around the store with no clue where to start, I searched high and low to find the best products and gift sets that I’m sure anyone with curls, coils and kinks will love. Keep scrolling to this year’s top holiday must-haves.

Apple cider vinegar is the ultimate scalp cleanser and this kit has everything you need to really scrub away dirt and grime on your next wash day.

If you have a friend who hasn’t experienced sleeping on pure silk to not only save their strands but help their skin, too, this gift is for them.

From setting updos to fighting humidity-induced frizz, this set of dry stylers is so good you’ll add them to your beauty arsenal permanently.

Any curly girl would love this bunch of Sephora best-sellers.

After trying this hair-healthy brand for the first time this year, I’m definitely gifting this to friends who’ve never dabbled with Olaplex before. Let’s just say it’s life-changing.

A blowdryer with a diffuser attachment is a must in any curly girl stash and this luxe version is one of our favorites.

We’ll take any help getting rid of knots and tangles on wash day and this detangler does just that without ripping strands.

If you’re looking for stronger spirals with mega-sheen, well, this is what the doctor ordered.

I’ll never be mad at receiving anything from SheaMoisture, especially if it’s a gift set complete with a shampoo, conditioner and styler.

Not only does this duo really work magic on coils, the packaging is just too cute to pass up.

For days when your curls needs a little help in the pattern department, wrapping curls around a wand will give them bounce and shape so you can last one more day until you wash & re-style.

Is there such thing as too many scrunchies? We think not.

This shampoo and conditioner helps soften and hydrate aging strands without stripping them dry.

This invisible oil collection is a fan-favorite for a reason…it’s super hydrating.

What curly girl doesn’t love DevaCurl? This set has everything you need to style strands post-shower time.

Deep treat strands with these iridescent shower caps.

Rhinestone bobbies are a seasonally-appropriate gift that will command attention on New Year’s Eve and any other special occasion.

For kinky and coily strands, this set is uber-hydrating and gives curls definition and a soft hold so you can style as you please.

There’s nothing wrong with heat-styling as long as it’s in moderation and done safely. We love how this styler has built-in temperature control so you can straighten your hair without worrying about scorching strands.

You can never have enough hair masks, especially when there’s a coconutty, limited-edition version like this one.

Are you a curly girl with color? Try this deep treatment duo that will keep color looking fresh and restore damaged hair.

If you’re looking for a blown-out look without being bone-straight, we recommend snagging this straightening brush, stat.

Help a sister out with this water-wicking towel that dries hair in half the time without causing breakage or frizz.

