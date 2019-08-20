StyleCaster
24 Co-Washes for Cleansing Natural Hair Without the Suds

24 Co-Washes for Cleansing Natural Hair Without the Suds

24 Co-Washes for Cleansing Natural Hair Without the Suds
When I decided to lighten up on the weaves and eventually do a big chop, searching for the best natural hair co-washes felt like a job. After being told over and over and over by both experts and friends that a lather-free shampoo was the healthiest option for my new look and lifestyle, I felt pretty much obligated to see it through. Ultimately, deciding whether you want to use “normal” shampoo or a sulfate-free one depends on the person’s preference and the former shouldn’t have you running for the hills.

In the end, experts confirm that a lather helps deliver and deposit the active ingredient in a cleanser to the hair. This is why daily shampooing isn’t recommended while using a co-wash every morning usually doesn’t cause harm. It’s also worth noting that co-washes have gone through an evolution of their own in recent years, with products now including conditioners and even dry shampoo. For this reason alone, I still keep my eye out for what’s getting the best reviews despite going back and forth between co-wash and shampoo. With that being said, here are the formulas, both old and new, worth trying if you’re a co-wash convert or seasoned pro.

co washes as i am 24 Co Washes for Cleansing Natural Hair Without the Suds

As I Am.

As I Am Coconut CoWash Cleansing Conditioner

Formulated with coconut oil to rebalance your scalp’s pH and deeply hydrate the hair shaft.

$6.99 at Target

co washes aussie 24 Co Washes for Cleansing Natural Hair Without the Suds

Aussie.

Aussie Miracle Curls Co-Wash

A fruit-infused and fruit-scented lightweight cleanser for in-between your heavier washes.

$4.99 at Target

co washes briogeo 24 Co Washes for Cleansing Natural Hair Without the Suds

Briogeo.

Briogeo Be Gentle Be Kind Avocado + Quinoa Co-Wash

This Sephora fave gives extra slip for easier detangling.

$32 at Sephora

co washes design essentials 24 Co Washes for Cleansing Natural Hair Without the Suds

Design Essentials.

Design Essentials Almond & Avocado Nourishing Co-Wash

Sweet almond and avocado oils replenish moisture and help ease the detangling process.

$12.99 at Ulta

co washes devacurl 24 Co Washes for Cleansing Natural Hair Without the Suds

DevaCurl.

DevaCurl No-Poo Decadence Zero-Lather Milk Cleanser

This top-seller is made with quinoa protein, an underrated ingredient for strengthening hair.

$24-$46 at Sephora

co washes head shoulders 24 Co Washes for Cleansing Natural Hair Without the Suds

Head & Shoulders.

Head & Shoulders Royal Oils Moisturizing Co-Wash

This newer option is a must-try for any naturalistas who also struggle with dandruff or itchy scalp.

$8.99 at Target

co washes mielle organics 24 Co Washes for Cleansing Natural Hair Without the Suds

Mielle Organics.

Mielle Organics Detangling Co-Wash

An organic cleanser infused with a mix of coconut, shea, and marula oils.

$8.19 at Target

co washes mixed chicks 24 Co Washes for Cleansing Natural Hair Without the Suds

Mixed Chicks.

Mixed Chicks Conditioning Cleansing Co-Wash

A build-up buster and moisturizer in bottle.

$9.99 at Target

co washes not your mothers curl talk 24 Co Washes for Cleansing Natural Hair Without the Suds

Not Your Mother’s.

Not Your Mother’s Curl Talk 3-in-1 Conditioner

Use this as a conditioner, leave-in or co-wash to improve curl retention.

$7.99 at Ulta

co washes ouidad 24 Co Washes for Cleansing Natural Hair Without the Suds

Ouidad.

Ouidad Curl Immersion Co-Wash

A gang of oils combined to give your hair a clean, light, and airy bounce.

$36 at Sephora

co washes pantene 24 Co Washes for Cleansing Natural Hair Without the Suds

Pantene.

Pantene Deep Hydrating Co-Wash

This co-wash with a slight lather is the best of both worlds.

$9.99 at Target

co washes shea moisture 24 Co Washes for Cleansing Natural Hair Without the Suds

SheaMoisture.

SheaMoisture Coconut & Hibiscus Curl Moisture Co-Wash

The silk protein will smooth out flyaways.

$10.99 at Target

co washes tgin 24 Co Washes for Cleansing Natural Hair Without the Suds

TGIN.

TGIN Quench 3-in-1 Cleansing Co-Wash Conditioner

Lightweight and fragrant for detangling in record time.

$14.99 at Ulta

co washes the doux 24 Co Washes for Cleansing Natural Hair Without the Suds

The Doux.

The Doux One Love Co-Wash

The best option for addressing breakage.

$12.99 at Target

co washes aunt jackies 24 Co Washes for Cleansing Natural Hair Without the Suds

Aunt Jackie’s.

Aunt Jackie’s Purify Me Moisturizing Co-Wash Cleanser

Flaxseed oil is a great source of amino acids for addressing thinning.

$5.99 at Naturally Curly

co washes cantu dry 24 Co Washes for Cleansing Natural Hair Without the Suds

Cantu.

Cantu Apple Cider Vinegar Dry Co-Wash

A dry shampoo with tea tree oil for addressing itchiness.

$3.99 at Walmart

co washes carols daughter 24 Co Washes for Cleansing Natural Hair Without the Suds

Carol’s Daughter.

Carol’s Daughter Hair Milk Cleansing Conditioner

An oldie, but goodie formulated with biotin to encourage growth.

$8.99 at Target

co washes creme of nature 24 Co Washes for Cleansing Natural Hair Without the Suds

Creme of Nature.

Creme of Nature Curlicious Co-Wash

Lightweight and moisturizing for safely cleansing color-treated strands.

$6.97 at Walmart

co washes curl co 24 Co Washes for Cleansing Natural Hair Without the Suds

Curl Co.

Curl Co. Low Wash Sulfate-Free Shampoo

This cleanser has chemical-specific benefits that make it an ideal choice for color-treated or Keratin-treated hair.

$29.99 at Naturally Curly

co washes curl junkie 24 Co Washes for Cleansing Natural Hair Without the Suds

Curl Junkie.

Curl Junkie Daily Fix Cleansing Hair Conditioner

A little goes a long way this thick, ultra-luxurious cleanser.

$20 at Naturally Curly

co washes oyin 24 Co Washes for Cleansing Natural Hair Without the Suds

Oyin Handmade.

Oyin Handmade Ginger-Mint Co-Wash

The green tea extract in this top-rated cleanser acts as an astringent for the scalp, removing buildup and soothing irritated areas.

$11.99 at Naturally Curly

co washes taliah waajid 24 Co Washes for Cleansing Natural Hair Without the Suds

Taliah Waajid.

Taliah Waajid Conditioning Co-Wash

So subtle and lightweight, you can use it as a leave-in, too.

$9.99 at Naturally Curly

co washes true made beautiful 24 Co Washes for Cleansing Natural Hair Without the Suds

True by Made Beautiful.

True by Made Beautiful Co-Wash Cleansing Conditioner

Chock full of honey for the ultimate moisturizing cleanse.

$8.99 at Made Beautiful

