5 Natural Hair Care Products That Are Really, Really Good

Natural hair care is huge right now. Because it’s nearly impossible to keep up with the innovative new formulas hitting the shelves every day, we’re showcasing five of our favorite natural hair care products right now, from shampoos and sea sprays to a unique restorative treatment that goes to work while you sleep.

Alterna Bamboo Beach Tousled Texture Spray ($20, alternahaircare.com)

A good non-sticky, non-greasy, yet non-drying beach spray is hard to come by. A natural version is even more so. This lightweight spritz blends sea salt with coconut oil and gardenia extract for soft, textured waves that feel moisturized rather than crispy, and smell like you’ve never been anywhere but the most picturesque island.

Pureology Purify Shampoo ($27, ulta.com)

Every hair type, even the driest, is at risk for accumulating dulling buildup from styling products, environmental factors, hard water minerals, and chlorine. This gentle formula uses antiseptic, detoxifying, and antibacterial ingredients like witch hazel, baking soda, and tea tree oil to clarify and remove residue from the hair and scalp without stripping color or moisture. It can even be used as an intensive treatment to remove “swimmers’ green” from light hair.

Rahua Finishing Treatment ($45, rahua.com)

If the intoxicating scent of palo santo (“holy wood”) doesn’t have you fully convinced, the finishing cream itself will be more than enough to turn you into a convert. Just a dab of this oil-rich, silicone-free formula to the damaged ends of hair strengthens, repairs, revitalizes, and functions as a heat protector that is activated as an instant treatment once heat is applied.

Phyto Secret de Nuit Intense Hydration Regenerating Night Cream ($38, sephora.com)

A night cream is a must have for your face, so why should your hair be any different? Generously applied to the lengths and ends of dry and towel-dried hair before bed, the restorative treatment works as you sleep to hydrate and nourish and regenerate the hair fiber. It’s perfect for those in dire need of hair repair who don’t have the time (or patience) to let a deep conditioning mask work its magic in the shower…

Ojon Damage Reverse Restorative Hair Treatment Plus ($33, ojon.com)

…but for those who do have the time and patience for an intensive deep conditioning treatment, this one is the only way to go. All hair types stand to benefit from the intensely restorative properties of this brand’s signature rouge oleifera nut extract, but those who have hair “issues,” so to speak, from lifelessness and brittle strands to unmanageability and coarseness, will find their tresses transformed by a single treatment of this unique, super-effective cream-turned-oil.

