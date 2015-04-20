All Natural Hair Care Lines

Scroll To See More Images

Those of us who live the natural life, free of as many unpronounceable chemicals as possible, will be psyched to know that we are not the only ones. In fact, there are so many brands out there on the all-natural front who ditch the hard cold science in favor of botanical treatments. Anyone with naturally thick, coarse, and curly hair will appreciate a good hair treatment made of earthly butters and substances otherwise plucked from plants and the ocean. Some of our favorite hair care lines just happen to be all-natural and organic, and we’re happy to share with you just which ones.

You’ll likely find this in the aisles of your drugstore, modestly perched among the hair products you might dismiss as mom-hair care from its deceivingly classic packaging. Avalon Organics offers a huge range of hair care products that are for strengthening, volumizing, moisturizing, and pretty much anything else most hair care lines offer—all with natural botanicals and essential oils that won’t strip your hair of its needed natural oils.

(Avalon Organics Biotin B-Complex Thickening Shampoo & Conditioner, $10.99 each, AvalonOrganics.com)

Carol’s Daughter is an amazing line for girls with coarse curly hair, with many natural textured hair fans. The Monoi line is one of the original offerings of these sulfate-free botanical-based hair products that use monoi oil to condition over-stressed, damaged, and over-process hair back to butter. You can find the whole line at Target, too!

(Carol’s Daughter Monoi Invincible Hair Set, $74, CarolsDaughter.com)

As the name implies, John Masters Organic is all organic. With botanical ingredients and simple formulas, you get quality hair care with the best of mother nature, bottled for the purposes of color preservation, scalp treatment, fine hari boosting, and other hair concerns. These all smell divinely herbal too—who doesn’t love a stimulating scalp massage with invigoratingly-scented shampoo?

(John Masters Organics Herbal Cider Hair Clarifier & Color Sealer Shampoo, $17, Johnmasters.com)

You may have seen these at Urban Outfitters and on countless fashion blogs dedicated to mermaids, but while the cute packaging is deceiving, Mermaid Hair is actually made of all natural botanical ingredients and is sulfate-free. It’s so gentle you can use it daily without fear of drying out your hair. You may end up doing so too since it smells SO heavenly.

(Mermaid Hair Shampoo & Conditioner, $60, mermaidperfume.com)

Purely Perfect’s line of ‘no-shampoo’ hair cleanser is fast becoming a stylist favorite for its mild botanical formula that’s so hydrating and gentle but also sloughs away extra grease and grime from you hair. It may feel weird to rub a cream in your hair and rinse—no conditioner needed—because there’s no lather, just cleansing and conditioning in one. You won’t mind however how soft your hair will be afterwards.

(Purely Perfect Cleansing Cream, $40, Net-a-porter.com)

Shea Moisture is top the top, as far as natural hair (and body) care lines go. Offering a whole range of collections for any hair concern, their products always use ethically-sourced ingredients and also give back to the communities that help produce the products. What you get are quality ingredients in great smelling and hardworking products. Great for any hair-types but natural textured hairs will love this line especially. Also, it’s another Target find!

(Where to find: Shea Moisture)

Yarok hair products are something of a hair alchemist’s dream, using intricate natural processes like volcanic sand and activated carbon filters, as well as magnetic charges to purify their ingredients before making these herbal concoctions that clean your hair with the purest all natural and organic stuff. Bonus: They donate 3% of their annual profit to organizations that work towards preserving Amazonian rainforests.

(Yarok Feed Your Volume Shampoo & Conditioner, $33 for 80z, Yarokhair.com)

