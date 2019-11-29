Call Your Curlfriends—These Black Friday Deals for Natural Hair are Good

Scroll To See More Images

Right now, you’re either hours into your Black Friday shopping or still sleeping because yesterday’s meal took you all the way out. (Count me as part of that second group.) Either way, the biggest shopping event of the year is only just getting started and there’s no shortage of sales, including the best natural hair Black Friday deals for 2019. Some brands are having standalone events on their very own sites and others are hiding within bigger retailers—take your pick.

For instance, Sephora’s weeks-long combo of the Beauty Insider holiday sale, Black Friday blowout and Cyber Week include markdowns on a slew of hair brands that work magic on curls and coils. But if the mere thought of walking into that store gives you anxiety, others like Mielle Organics and Candy Hair Paint are gifting naturalistas with more straight-forward discounts you can pick, click and ship from the comfort of your couch in under five minutes.

Whichever direction you choose, you’re covered. So without further ado, here are a few standout Black Friday sales for the naturalistas who want to upgrade their wash day without having to upgrade their budget.

Dreams really do come true—everything, and I mean everything, on Mielle Organics’ website is 50% off from 11/29-12/1 with no special codes required. On this rare occasion, I recommend snatching up a couple jars of the Hawaiian Ginger Hair Butter to wear when your strands are suffering from winter dryness.

The holiday feels are alive and well over at SheaMoisture, where everything is 30% off. I can’t think of a better time than now to stock up on anything from the brand’s cult-fave Jamaican Black Castor Oil line, including the Strengthen & Restore Mask.

If you’ve been looking for a way to brighten up your curls without having to damage them with bleach, you’re going to be obsessed with the plant-based Candy Hair Paint. Simply run any of these vibrant colors through your hair and rinse out with water at the end of the day so you can quickly try another. Today, the already affordable tins are a whopping 60% off with the code BLACKFRIDAY.

If you’re an all-in-one kind of shopper who wants all of their needs met with one buy, I have great news–it’s actually possible. Sephora just unleashed a bunch of under-$15 bundles as part of its Black Friday sale and the $10 PLAY! by Sephora Binge-Worthy Beauty box includes a sample of Briogeo’s Don’t Despair, Repair! Deep Conditioning Mask. This award-winner feels absolutely amazing on wash day or whenever you’ve just taken out a protective style.

Today and today only (12/29), Carol’s Daughter is gifting shoppers with up to 50% off a slew of products (plus free shipping) on the brand website. If I were you, I’d go for a gift set or a handful of hair masks, including my personal favorite: the Monoi Repairing Hair Mask.

From 11/28-11/29, the entire Alikay Naturals website is 40% off with no code required. The Essential 17 Hair Growth Oil is a must-try if you’re struggling to get past that awkward length during your grow-out process.

For just one day (12/29), all of the CHI tools at Target are 40% off. The Classic Tourmaline model heats up fast, has an auto shut-off setting and various heat settings so you can avoid sizzling off your strands every time. Plus, doesn’t pink just make everything better?

