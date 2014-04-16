5 Natural Eye Makeup Products We Love

It’s pretty obvious why we’ve gotten so interested in natural products—we’ve wised up to the fact that not only is the skin the body’s largest organ, but when we’re putting cosmetics on our mouths and eyes, well, you kind of want to know what’s in them. These five products certainly fit the bill for natural eye makeup you won’t have to worry about.

Vapour Beauty Mesmerize Eye Color in Nightfall ($20, vapourbeauty.com)

This soft grey brown cream shadow isn’t just pretty, easy to use, and flattering on everybody—it’s also made with 70% certified organic ingredients, including anti-inflammatories chrysanthemum and eyebright herb (really) for your best, most beautiful eyes the natural way.

Pacifica Smolder Eye Lining Gel in Tahitian Pearl ($14, pacificaperfume.com)

A natural eye-lining gel is difficult to come by, and this long-lasting mineral color is the best of the batch. The formula isn’t waxy or tacky, and the creamy finish can be smudged with your finger or lined with a brush for a sharper look. This particular shade, a pearly green/grey with gilded shimmer, lends a pretty look that’s gorgeous on dark eyes.

Tarte EmphasEYES Inner Rim Brightener ($19, sephora.com)

This brightening flesh-toned eyeliner enhances the whiteness of eyes when used on the inner rim for a super-awake effect, and you can even use it to line beneath your brows for highlight and definition.

Jane Iredale Longest Lash Thickening and Lengthening Mascara in Black Ice ($33, janeiredale.com)

This cult favorite mascara is just as good, if not better, than the pricey designer formulas you can pick up at the department store. The squeezable tube, filled with an average of 50 percent more product than most mascaras, means you won’t miss a drop. The jack-of-all-trades formula works with the oversized brush to create well-defined, high-impact lashes that still look soft and natural.

bareMinerals Prime Time Eyelid Primer ($18, bareescentuals.com)

Your favorite shadows and liners are nothing without a good primer, and this one is among the best. Lightweight, silky, oil-absorbing, and most importantly, truly effective, the original mineral makeup brand makes an eyelid primer to be reckoned with.

