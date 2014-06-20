Beauty and the Real Girl: Making Your Natural Curls Beautiful

Going backstage and learning tips and tricks from the professionals may be an adventure, but sometimes, the best tricks come from real girls. In “Beauty and the Real Girl,” we learn the best beauty tips, tricks and secrets from girls just like us.

With curly hair, every day is an adventure. We’re not talking the wavy, sometimes a little curly hair, but we mean the true ringlets, the natural curls that people stop to talk about. Girls with natural curls know that if you don’t have the right product, everything is just wrong, but once you find the magical formula, you’re well on your way to enviable curls.

MORE: 15 Things Only Girls With Curly Hair Understand

Jessica Milter, a writer, has some of the best natural curls we’ve ever seen, so of course, we had to ask her about exactly what she uses. “I use Tresemme mousse every single time I style my curly hair,” Jessica tells us. “Nothing else I’ve tried gives it as much volume and bounce, without leaving my hair crunchy and stiff. After showering and combing through my damp hair, I scrunch in the mousse and leave to air dry for about 30 minutes. I actually sleep on it too, and it gives me so much body in the morning!”

Where to Buy: Tresemme Curl Care Flawless Curls Hair Mousse, $4.35, Drugstore.com