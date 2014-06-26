Beauty and the Real Girl: A Bronze Glow For a Boost In Confidence

Going backstage and learning tips and tricks from the professionals may be an adventure, but sometimes, the best tricks come from real girls. In “Beauty and the Real Girl,” we learn the best beauty tips, tricks and secrets from girls just like us.

For the self-tan lover, finding the perfect formula and color match can be a difficult feat. From the smells to the streaks and oftentimes complicated application methods, finding the right one means there’s no going back. Though the summer sun is heating up and bound to give us all a bit of much-needed glow, there is a way to stay bronzed and beautiful all year round.

Michelle Grossman, a writer, has one of the best can’t-believe-it’s-fake tans we’ve ever seen. Seriously, we thought it was totally natural, so of course, we had to ask her about what product she uses. “Thanks to Fake Bake Flawless, I haven’t seen myself pale in years and I don’t want to,” Michelle tells us. “This self-tanner is like none other I’ve used before, giving off the perfect natural glow. It applies evenly and streak-free and will always be my most worn item (and product).”

Where to buy: Fake Bake Flawless Self-Tanning Liquid, $25; ulta.com