StyleCaster
Share

Target Just Launched 15 Incredibly Cool Natural Beauty Products

What's hot
StyleCaster

Target Just Launched 15 Incredibly Cool Natural Beauty Products

by
Target Just Launched 15 Incredibly Cool Natural Beauty Products
15 Start slideshow
Photo: ImaxTree

Natural beauty products are kind of divisive—either you love them, swear by them, and fill your vanity with the best of them, or you cast an apathetic eye on the whole natural “thing” and continue to spoon your 23-ingredient-long face cream at night. Hey, whatever floats your boat. But either way, natural products are only getting bigger, better, and way more accessible, and to prove it, Target just launched a whole new line of natural beauty products that are freaking awesome.

MORE: The Best Under-$30 Beauty Products to Buy at Sephora This Month

As of today, three cult-favorite beauty brands will launch in a zillion Target stores across the country (and online!), including Seaweed Bath Co., a bath and body line that’s formulated with irritation-reducing bladderwrack seaweed, W3LL People, a natural makeup collection developed by NARS makeup artist Shirley Pinkson, and S.W. Basics, a 100-percent natural, US-based skin-care line that’s safe for even super-sensitive skin.

MORE: What It’s Like to Swap Your Face Wash with Honey

The launch includes a natural mascara that doesn’t suck (whaa? No, we promise), a facial mist, setting powder, body wash, and too many more to list. So to get a little preview of the awesomeness coming to a store (and browser) near you, keep reading, and get ready to shop.

Photo: ImaxTree

Photo: ImaxTree

MORE: 21 Best Beyoncé Hair and Makeup Moments EVER

0 Thoughts?
1 of 15
W3LL People Expressionist Pro Mascara
W3LL People Expressionist Pro Mascara

W3LL People Expressionist Pro Mascara, $21.99; at Target

Photo: Target
The Seaweed Bath Co. Eucalyptus & Peppermint Body Cream
The Seaweed Bath Co. Eucalyptus & Peppermint Body Cream

The Seaweed Bath Co. Eucalyptus & Peppermint Body Cream, $12.99; at Target

Photo: Target
W3LL People Natural Contour Duo Foundation
W3LL People Natural Contour Duo Foundation

W3LL People Natural Contour Duo Universal Glow & Tan, $24.99; at Target

Photo: Target
The Seaweed Bath Co. Eucalyptus & Peppermint Powder Bath
The Seaweed Bath Co. Eucalyptus & Peppermint Powder Bath

The Seaweed Bath Co. Eucalyptus & Peppermint Powder Bath, $19.99; at Target

Photo: Target
S.W. Basics Cream
S.W. Basics Cream

S.W. Basics Cream, $32.49; at Target

Photo: Target
W3LL People Bio Tint Moisturizing Foundation
W3LL People Bio Tint Moisturizing Foundation

W3LL People Bio Tint Multi-Action Moisturizer with SPF 30, $28.99; at Target

Photo: Target
W3LL People Nude Multi-Use Color Duo
W3LL People Nude Multi-Use Color Duo

W3LL People Nude Multi-Use Color Duo in Nude Berry and Peach, $24.99; at Target 

Photo: Target
The Seaweed Bath Co. Eucalyptus & Peppermint Body Wash
The Seaweed Bath Co. Eucalyptus & Peppermint Body Wash

The Seaweed Bath Co. Eucalyptus & Peppermint Body Wash, $12.99; at Target

Photo: Target
S.W. Basics Hibiscus Mask
S.W. Basics Hibiscus Mask

S.W. Basics Hibiscus Mask, $22; at Target

Photo: Target
S.W. Basics Rosewater Spray
S.W. Basics Rosewater Spray

S.W. Basics Rosewater Spray, $12.99; at Target

Photo: Target
S.W. Basics Starter Mini Kit
S.W. Basics Starter Mini Kit

S.W. Basics Starter Mini Kit, $26.99; at Target

Photo: Target
S.W. Basics Toner
S.W. Basics Toner

S.W. Basics Toner, $22; at Target

Photo: Target
W3LL People Bio Brightener Invisible Powder
W3LL People Bio Brightener Invisible Powder

W3LL People Bio Brightener Invisible Powder, $24; at Target

Photo: Target
W3LL People Expressionist Eyeliner
W3LL People Expressionist Eyeliner

W3LL People Expressionist Eyeliner in Black, $18.99; at Target

Photo: Target
W3LL People Bio Correct Multi-Action Concealer
W3LL People Bio Correct Multi-Action Concealer

W3LL People Bio Correct Multi-Action Concealer, $22.99; at Target

Photo: Target

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Hilary Duff, Chrissy Teigen, and 47 Other Celebs in Full-On Face Masks

Hilary Duff, Chrissy Teigen, and 47 Other Celebs in Full-On Face Masks
  • W3LL People Expressionist Pro Mascara
  • The Seaweed Bath Co. Eucalyptus & Peppermint Body Cream
  • W3LL People Natural Contour Duo Foundation
  • The Seaweed Bath Co. Eucalyptus & Peppermint Powder Bath
  • S.W. Basics Cream
  • W3LL People Bio Tint Moisturizing Foundation
  • W3LL People Nude Multi-Use Color Duo
  • The Seaweed Bath Co. Eucalyptus & Peppermint Body Wash
  • S.W. Basics Hibiscus Mask
  • S.W. Basics Rosewater Spray
  • S.W. Basics Starter Mini Kit
  • S.W. Basics Toner
  • W3LL People Bio Brightener Invisible Powder
  • W3LL People Expressionist Eyeliner
  • W3LL People Bio Correct Multi-Action Concealer
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share