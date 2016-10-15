The 13 Natural Beauty Products Top Mom Bloggers Swear By

There’s a reason why the phrase “mom knows best” exists (other than, you know, stereotypical gender norms. For the record, we believe moms and dads know equally best, but that phrase isn’t as catchy)—it’s because moms somehow, possibly through magic, know everything. Ask a mom for a product recommendation or general life tip, and they have at least three excellent pieces of advice to dispense at all times. Sure, we’re totally generalizing, but hey, it’s not that far from the truth.
So we asked a bunch of stellar, amazingly popular mom bloggers, the women who own the digital space and spend their days doling out tips and tricks to hordes of followers, for their beauty recommendations—namely, their favorite natural beauty products that they couldn’t live without. And, no, not every single products they suggested is made from three organic plants and a dab of fair-trade oil, but everyone’s idea of “natural” is different (really—we asked around; there’s no consensus), so, like you do with most advice in life, pick and choose what suits you.
Click through to see what these moms named as their 13 favorite natural products and why, and then try them out for yourself.
Josie Maran Pure Argan Milk Intensive Hydrating Treatment
“I've been turning more and more to natural products, because to me, the fewer toxins I put into my body, the better. This hydrating treatment is one of my favorites, since it doesn't irritate my sensitive skin, and it absorbs and moisturizes incredibly well. Plus, it makes my skin look actually presentable without makeup.” –Kristin Swenson of Take Time for Style
Josie Maran Pure Argan Milk Intensive Hydrating Treatment, $56; at Josie Maran
Klorane Hair Mask with Mango Butter
“A hair mask is a must for my colored hair. I'm an everything-in-moderation kinda girl, so while I do color-treat my hair, I also try to balance things out by using natural hair care products. The Klorane hair masks are incredible. I try to use one at least once a week to keep my hair healthy and hydrated.” –K.S.
Klorane Hair Mask with Mango Butter, $26; at Klorane
Tula Day and Night Cream
“This cream feels so luxurious—the texture is perfection, and it just feels so good on my skin. I apply a dab of it every night after washing my face, and again in the morning before applying my makeup. I love it, and I love that it’s free of phthalates, parabens, and mineral oil.” –Katie Michelle of Katie Did What
Tula Day and Night Cream, $52; at Tula
Burt’s Bees Lip Shimmer
“I am a lip-product addict and hate for my lips to be naked! This is a great moisturizing product that has just a hint of natural color. My go-to is watermelon—I love it.” –Jamie Reeves of Blonde Mom Blog
Burt’s Bees Lip Shimmer in Watermelon, $5; at Burt’s Bees
Tata Harper Nourishing Oil Cleanser
“I’m kind of obsessed with cleansing oils, since I have dry skin, even in the summer. But I’ve noticed that my face isn’t as dry when I use this cleansing oil before my regular face wash.” –Trina Small of Baby Shopaholic
Tata Harper Nourishing Oil Cleanser, $68; at Tata Harper
Alterna Haircare Caviar Anti-Aging Working Hairspray
“I swear by this hairspray! I have sensitive skin, especially on my scalp, so I have to be very conscious of what products I choose to use, so I don’t end up with breakouts or scalp issues. This hairspray is formulated without parabens, sulfates, synthetic dyes, or GMOs and has a great light-to-medium hold, keeping my curls looking fresh and beautiful all day.” –Alissa Circle of Diary of an Addict
Alterna Haircare Caviar Anti-Aging Working Hairspray, $28; at Sephora
Eden BodyWorks Peppermint Tea Tree Shampoo
“I wear a lot of protective styles, and this tea tree shampoo is like a breath of fresh air to my scalp.” –T.S.
Eden BodyWorks Peppermint Tea Tree Shampoo, $5; at Eden BodyWorks
Beautycounter Tint Skin Foundation
“I couldn’t live without this foundation. The coverage is great, but it’s not super thick and heavy to the point where I feel like my foundation is caked on. I love this company in general, because there’s more than 1,500 ingredients they refuse to use in their products, so it’s a great natural option, especially for someone like me who has sensitive skin.” –A.C.
Beautycounter Tint Skin Foundation, $41; at Beautycounter
Trilogy Certified Organic Rosehip Oil
“It’s a must for hydrating my skin and keeping it healthy. I add a few drops to my fingertips at night and apply it all over my face in a soft tapping motion, so the oil gets pushed into my skin, rather than just wiped off. It also doesn’t feel heavy at all—I use it every night before bed and wake up with super soft, plump skin.” –Andrea Bai of Glam Hungry Mom
Trilogy Certified Organic Rosehip Oil, $29; at Trilogy
Josh Rosebrook Nourish Shampoo and Conditioner
“The plant oils and herbs cleanse without stripping away moisture, so my hair feels soft and smooth, and not at all weighed down. I can even wash and go without needing to apply product to tame frizzies and flyaways.” –Lacey Mackey of Natureal Mom
Josh Rosebrook Nourish Shampoo and Conditioner, $30 each; at Josh Rosebrook
RMS “Un” Cover-Up
“This is the ultimate multi-tasker—it’s great for concealing imperfections and redness, and it blends in seamlessly without settling into fine lines. It's also lightweight and hydrating, so it leaves my skin looking and feeling very natural.” –L.M.
RMS “Un” Cover-Up, $36; at RMS Beauty
May Lindstrom The Youth Dew
“This serum is packed with hydrating plant and botanical oils that absorb pretty quickly and leave behind a really healthy-looking glow. I like to warm a drop of serum between my hands and gently massage it into my skin, adding an extra few dots around my eyes to smooth fine lines.” –L.M.
May Lindstrom The Youth Dew, $120; at May Lindstrom
Organic Virgin Coconut Oil
“I adore Extra Virgin Organic Coconut oil—Lucy Bee’s coconut oil is great, if you’re in the U.K. It’s my favorite multi-purpose natural product, since it’s full of antioxidants and skin-soothers. After shampooing, I’ll spread a few dollops through my hair, then wrap my hair up in a towel and leave the oil in as a conditioning treatment. After I wash it out, I’m left with super silky and nourished hair.” –Vicki Psarias of Honest Mum
Spectrum Organic Virgin Coconout Oil, $10; at Amazon
