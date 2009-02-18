Natural Beauty For Self Magazine

One of my favorite magazines to work for is Self. Not only does their message mirror mine in terms of encouraging a healthy natural lifestyle, but they like my style of clean natural glowy makeup. It’s a marriage made in heaven–and they also go on really great trips!

I recently shot in Palm Beach while it was snowing in New York…you can’t beat that..and the next trip is to Turks and Caicos!

This particular shoot was all about natural beauty and fitness, so I kept the makeup very simple focusing on one feature for each girl like bronze skin, a coral lip or a seafoam green eye. Then I’d keep the rest of the makeup really bare so that the showcased feature really stands out.

I always start off any job in the sun with a healthy dose of sunscreen on the face and body. My favorite is Skinsceuticals Sport SPF 45. Skin should always look natural and healthy on shoots like this, so I apply the most minimal amount of foundation and concealer. You want to be able to see freckles and the skin’s natural texture. I powder only the most shiny areas and then choose my one feature to play up.

My go-to coral lip color is Sally Hansen Natural Beauty Inspired by Carmindy Color Comfort Lip Color in Sunburst. The models had to perform fitness moves, so I made sure their bodies were nice and shimmering in the sunlight by applying a nice shimmer spray like Era Rayz in 24K which stayed on even after jumping in the pool.

Not a bad day at the office!