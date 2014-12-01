12 Natural Beauty Brands to Follow on Instagram Now

Fun fact: Our skin acts more like a sponge than a shield, meaning we absorb about 130 chemicals into our skin that we expose ourselves to. It’s a scary thought, and that’s why natural beauty is rising in the beauty world. Many natural beauty brands are handmade with some of the most luxurious, clean ingredients they have access to and are free of some of the most harmful ingredients that you may be using daily.
Just because they’re natural and clean brands doesn’t mean that they are just for “tree-huggers.” They feature beautiful packaging, intriguing smells and textures and beautiful results just as many regular beauty products do. They also have some super visually-pleasing Instagram accounts that we can’t stop scrolling through.
To show you just how on-point natural beauty brands can be, we’ve rounded up some of their Instagram accounts that we’re totally following. Click through the slideshow above and get inspired!
Evy Jo & Co, @evyjoandco
Evy Jo & Co is a 100% natural plant-based skin care brand that sells luxury soaps and other bath products you'll become obsessed with. They're handcrafted with love and care in Montreal, Canada and totally eco-friendly.
One Love Organics, @oneloveorganics
This natural, ethical and environmentally driven cosmetics company was created by skilled artisans and produces some of the most beautiful natural skin care products out there. They started their brand forgetting about the "marketing hype" and focusing on what matters most: your health.
Kester Black, @kesterblack
You probably never thought that nail polish could ever be good for you, but Kester Black is proof it can be. This Australian-made, cruelty-free and vegan nail polish follows the "Five Free Formula" meaning they contain no Toluene, DBP, Formaldehyde, Formaldehyde Resin or Camphor (yay!).
Herbivore Botanicals, @herbivorebotanicals
Herbivore Bontanicals is a 100% natural plant-based skin care company that we're obsessed with. They source the finest, raw, natural materials the earth has to offer to formulate their products to restore skin to its optimum health.
Fig + Yarrow, @figandyarrow
This natural skin care line is hand-crafted, organic and made with some of the earth's most beautiful botanicals and various earth elements. These products contain vibrant roots, leaves, flowers, minerals and oils to make your skin look and feel happier than ever.
RMS Beauty, @rmsbeauty
RMS Beauty is an organic color cosmetics line created by makeup artist, Rose-Marie Swift. With over 20 years of experience as a makeup artist, she knows what you want. After having health issues of her own, she wanted to create an organic color cosmetic line that could help other women claim their right to healthy beauty and out came RMS Beauty.
KORA Organics, @koraorganics
You may have heard of KORA Organics through Victoria's Secret model, Miranda Kerr. The successful model wanted to develop a range of products that bring together the very best in skin care ingredients that are designed to nourish, replenish and hydrate your skin.
Le Couvent des Minimes, @lecouventdesminimes
Created in 2004, Le Couvent des Minimes' recipes combine generous textures with ingredients known for their beneficial properties. Aside from amazing skin care, this French brand also currently accompanies and supports local populations in over 80 countries worldwide helping them in their mission for children and healthcare.
Aquarian Soul Designs, @aquariansouldesigns
Ally Sands, the creator of Aquarian Soul Designs, used her knowledge of crystal healing and herbal medicine to make gemstone infused beauty products for her brand. She uses organic essential oils, gemstones, and herbs to create smal batch quanities of healing bath and beauty products.
CAMP Skincare, @campskincare
This luxury, natural skin care company is "plant-powered and herb-charged". Based in Toronto, Canada, CAMP embraces minimalism and only sells items that are expertly mixed, tested and packaged in small batches using organic plant oils, handmade infusions, exotic butters and healing essential oils.
Ravens Court Apothecary, @ravenscourtapothecary
Ravens Court Apothecary, based in the UK, was created by artisan perfumer Tanya Kuznetsova. She began creating botanical fragrances after relocating to Europe from the US and now for her own personal company, she uses only natural ingredients of plant origin and strongly supports the cruelty-free movement, striving to handcraft small scale personal care products.
Jacqueline Evans Skincare, @jevansskincare
Jacqueline Evans started her skincare brand with the thought in mind that skin is the largest organ and we should treat it with the same respect we treat our other organs. She founded her company on naturopathic philosophies, using the best certified ingredients she can source and educating her community about how to nourish their skin, from the inside out.