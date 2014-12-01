12 Natural Beauty Brands to Follow on Instagram Now

Fun fact: Our skin acts more like a sponge than a shield, meaning we absorb about 130 chemicals into our skin that we expose ourselves to. It’s a scary thought, and that’s why natural beauty is rising in the beauty world. Many natural beauty brands are handmade with some of the most luxurious, clean ingredients they have access to and are free of some of the most harmful ingredients that you may be using daily.

MORE: 8 Books That Teach You How to Make Your Own DIY Beauty Products

Just because they’re natural and clean brands doesn’t mean that they are just for “tree-huggers.” They feature beautiful packaging, intriguing smells and textures and beautiful results just as many regular beauty products do. They also have some super visually-pleasing Instagram accounts that we can’t stop scrolling through.

MORE: Organic Hair Care Ingredients: What to Look Out For

To show you just how on-point natural beauty brands can be, we’ve rounded up some of their Instagram accounts that we’re totally following. Click through the slideshow above and get inspired!