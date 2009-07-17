Natural Acne Solutions from Burt’s Bees

Burt’s Bees has developed a natural acne-fighting line that, the brand claims, is as effective as products with harsh chemicals. Called Natural Acne Solutions, the principle ingredient is willow bark extract. A natural form of salicylic acid from the willow tree that is rich in tannins, fights off pathogens, and has analgesic properties and anti-inflammatory properties.

The line, which is available now in select locations and is expected to launch in more than 20,000 doors this fall, includes a Purifying Gel Cleanser, Pore Refining Scrub, Daily Moisturizing Lotion and a Targeted Spot Treatment.

If this product is anywhere near as effective as their Herbal Blemish Stick (a must-have!), we’ll be rushing out to buy it faster our next blemish can even think of popping the surface.

Purifying Gel Cleanser, Pore Refining Scrub, Targeted Spot Treatment, $9.99 each; Daily Moisturizing Lotion, $17.99, at burtsbees.com