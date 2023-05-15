This Shea Butter Body Lotion ‘Fights Dryness From Deep Within’ & Softens Skin Texture Overnight

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Shea butter offers a multitude of benefits to the skin, particularly when it comes to rectifying dryness. The creamy fat can be found in nuts growing on shea trees in African countries, and naturally contains several vitamins which can prevent cell damage and ease irritation on all areas of the body. It also can be incredibly soothing for sunburned skin, so if you’ll be hitting the beach often this summer, you may want to consider grabbing a shea-based formula.

NativaSPA’s Shea Ultra-Moisturizing Body Lotion contains deeply hydrating shea butter, alongside a second hero ingredient that makes for one unique blend: 100 percent quinoa oil. The nutrient-rich oil is the brand’s signature ingredient, and can be found in all of their products, from the Firming Body Oil that improves firmness within a month to the hand cream that keeps skin looking young. When paired with the nourishing benefits of shea butter, you’ll see some powerful changes over time.

Shea Ultra-Moisturizing Body Lotion

The dermatologist-tested body lotion is suitable for sensitive skin, and brings a “caring and creamy fragrance” to the body that reviewers say will ‘last for hours.’ The brand describes the scent as a “sophisticated blend of almond and liquor notes, combined with a subtle touch of honey and vanilla.” But best of all, shoppers will see a difference in softness, tone and texture with continued use.

As one reviewer wrote, “This is my favorite body lotion. The fixation is great as the scent remains on the body for hours, plus it maintains the skin very well hydrated. The lotion is not oily, and easily absorbed by the body. I simply love the scent. Delivery was on time and product arrived in new conditions, just as described.”