This Skin Plumping Body Oil Improves Texture & Luminosity After ‘a Few Days of Use’

If you only think of using hydrating body care during the dead of winter, you’re doing it wrong—taking care of all of your skin should be a year-round affair since not tending to areas like the chest, hands and neck can lead to signs of premature aging. Now that temps are heating up, you may want to scoop a body oil (you won’t sweat it off the same way you would a body cream) to keep your sun-kissed skin flake-free and protected.

For an option you’ll look forward to putting on regularly, we’d recommend the nutrient-rich Plum Moisturizing Body Oil from NativaSPA because it brings a surplus of impactful benefits to the skin (and also happens to be on sale for less than $19 right now.)

NativaSPA Plum Body Oil

The body oil acts as a shield against radical damage and oxidative stress; ingredients like pure quinoa oil and plum extract surge the skin with antioxidants to keep it plump and smooth. The latter inclusion is known for boosting the skin’s hydration levels and leaving it “intensely moisturized,” and when combined with the brand’s signature quinoa oil (which may bring anti-aging results in as quick as 28 days), offers one powerful blend of oils to the body. Plus, it will leave a lingering scent behind that the brand describes as “fruity notes of plum, peach, followed by hints of bergamot, raspberry and almonds.”

The product page may not be brimming with reviews (yet), but the majority of the ones it does have are incredibly positive. One shopper said they always get compliments on “how good they smell” after applying the oil, while another compared it to pricier options. “I used to use Bio Oil but this one is far better,” they wrote. “It has a delicate scent that lingers. It does keep my skin moisturized and smooth and it helps, especially in winter. It does not make my skin oily.”

A third reviewer confirmed how quickly the oil can show results. “The plum scent is delicate and the perfect soothing scent at bedtime. Most importantly, the NativaSPA oils and body lotion have improved the texture and luminosity of my skin after only a few days of use. This is my new go-to for all over skin care.”

Grab it for even less during the brand’s buy more save more Mother’s Day promotion: Buy $59 worth of product and save 15 percent; buy $69 worth of product and save 20 percent.

NativaSpa Quinoa Firming Body Oil

This body oil targets loss of elasticity that leads to sagging skin within 28 days of use.

NativaSPA Quinoa Firming Hand Cream

The hand cream contains the brand’s signature 100 percent pure quinoa oil.