Shoppers Say This Firming Hand Cream Keeps Their Skin ‘Soft, Smooth & Looking Younger’—Get It on Sale For $10

It’s easy to become so focused on keeping our faces looking smooth and tight that we let the rest of our skin fall to the wayside. But that shouldn’t be the case, especially for areas that are equally exposed to the elements on a regular basis, such as the hands. The skin on our hands is extremely delicate, and without proper attention, may even age faster than the skin around our eyes or on our necks.

Hand creams that offer additional anti-aging benefits are increasing in popularity; anything that plumps wrinkles, fades age spots or softens dry areas has become essential in many eyes. Lucky for all of us who’ve been skimping on hand creams, NativaSPA just put its firming formula on sale for $10.

NativaSPA Quinoa Firming Hand Cream

The brand is known for using quinoa oil in many of its products, the benefits of which are numerous. The “Golden Grain” is rich in protein, healthy fats and fiber, and has the ability to boost elasticity across the skin within the span of 28 days. Therefore, your chance of seeing swift changes on aging hands is relatively high; the hand cream contains 100 percent pure quinoa oil. On another high note, the formula is dermatologist-tested, cruelty-free and arrives in plastic-free, recycled packaging.

We may be inching closer to summer, but that doesn’t mean dry hands are put on temporary hold. In fact, you may need a hand cream now more than ever if you plan on lounging in the sun often, and for just $10 this one can’t be beat.

As one reviewer covered it, “The quinoa hand cream is a miracle for my hands…Other hand creams give relief in the moment, but don’t cure the problem. I use this hand cream daily, it has kept my hands soft and smooth for the long-term. I think they even look younger! The cream is rich but soaks in quick, so I can immediately get back to work without feeling like I have wet lotion hands. I have never used a better hand cream.”

Secure a bottle of your own while it’s down to $10 for a limited time. Check out other monthly offers from the brand, like free travel size lotions with every order.