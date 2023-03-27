This $25 Body Lotion Tones the Skin & Reduces Cellulite Within 28 Days—Shoppers Say ‘You Will See a Difference’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

I’m the least attentive when it comes to body care—call me lazy, but I just can’t ever seem to muster the energy to slather my entire body in lotion. But with summer on the horizon, I’ve started to think more and more about being proactive in nourishing all areas of my skin, especially since more of it will be put on display when I bust out my warm weather wardrobe.

Time is of the essence, so I’ve been on the hunt for a lotion that performs beyond hydrating the skin—I want my arms, legs and chest to look straight up snatched, so if a formula out there can bring more thunder than a typical run-of-the-mill treatment, I’m all in. Turns out NativaSpa is just the place to go, since the brand carries a handful of targeted lotions that can do anything from reduce cellulite to firm sagging skin.

NativaSpa is primarily known for its quinoa line (both the firming body lotion and firming body oil are bestsellers), but the Ginseng Caffeine Toning Body Lotion brings its own unique set of benefits, like toning and sculpting the skin. Per the brand, you can massage the treatment into areas like your arms and abs to encourage more definition and minimize the appearance of stretch marks or discoloration.

Ginseng Caffeine Toning Body Lotion

The lotion has a blend of highly effective ingredients, like ginseng extract, caffeine and the brand’s patented quinoa oil, the latter of which can visibly firm the skin in as fast as 28 days. Plus, it leaves a soothing scent behind on the skin, which NativaSpa describes as “ Inspired by the wonders of Ayurveda medicine” and “brings facets of black pepper, cloves, and patchouli, followed by the creamy sweetness of Sandal wood.”

The toning body lotion may not carry as many reviews as other sellers from the brand, but that doesn’t mean shoppers aren’t raving about its benefits.

“The NativaSpa Ginseng & Caffeine Toning Body Lotion is a wonderful product,” wrote one person, who says it “absorbs easily leaving you feeling soft and not mushy.” Plus, with everyday use, they claim “you will see a difference.”

“After using this and the oil for the past two weeks my skin is smoother, softer, and toned. Appreciated the video on how to use dry brushing and self massage. Nice light scent,” shared a second shopper.

Let’s all grab a bottle for $25, alongside any other of the brand’s offerings.

Madagascar Vanilla Soothing Body Oil

NativaSpa’s Madagascar Vanilla Body Oil brings a “cozy, warm and unique vanilla scent” across the skin.

Quinoa Firming Body Lotion

This body lotion increases your skin’s collagen levels and improves firmness and elasticity.