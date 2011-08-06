National Smile Week: Tips For a Healthier Smile in No Time

In honor of National Smile Week (yep, that’s right, you should be smiling extra this week) we’d like to do our part and put in some extra dental care time. I mean, if you’re one of those people who flosses religiously, you’re on the right path — as studies have proven that flossing may actually decrease your risk of major diseases.

If you don’t, now is the time to start. Above we’ve rounded up some of the latest and greatest in floss, teeth whitening, mouthwash and toothpaste to help out our pearly whites.

Most of us are would love our teeth to be whiter, even if they are as white as snow. With Colgate’s new Optic White, each time you brush your teeth you have the same whitening power as white strips working for you, as well as fighting cavities and all of that jazz. (Colgate Optic White Toothpaste, $4.29, drugstore.com)

Supersmile was created to have each product in its line help whiten your smile, while making it healthy at the same time. (Supersmile Oral Rinse, $8.84, amazon.com)

The classic white strips just got easier with this new express version. Now you don’t have to mess with remembering to put on your white strips each night, but instead just wear them once for a two hour span. (Crest 3D White Express Strips & Rinse, $32.39, walgreens.com)

Like we said above, flossing is essential. Threader floss just simply makes the entire process easier, helping you to get inside all of those little nooks and crannies. (Crest Glide Threader Floss, $6.49, walgreens.com)

The most convenient way to always have a toothbrush at hand, Colgate Wisps instantly save you from whatever was stuck in your teeth, or gross garlic breath. (Colgate Wisps in Peppermint, $7.49, drugstore.com)