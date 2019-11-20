National Botox Cosmetic Day Actually Exists and There’s a Freebie Up For Grabs

Whether or not you use Botox Cosmetic, there’s a good chance you know someone who does. And there’s an even better chance they booked their treatment in November. In fact, November 20 is the busiest day on record for booking Botox Cosmetic treatments in the United States, according to the brand. That’s why Allergan (the pharmaceutical company that makes Botox) named November 20 the first-ever National Botox Cosmetic Day 2019. And with it comes the possibility of some discounted treatments.

Author and actress Jenny Mollen partnered with Allergan to talk about how getting Botox makes her feel better about herself. “Using Botox Cosmetic gives me the biggest confidence boost,” Mollen told Stylecaster. “It smooths out my lines and when my lines are smooth, I feel more confident. So, I’m able to approach my day and feel my best.” Catch the rest of her interview on our Instagram Stories.

To celebrate National Botox Cosmetic Day, Botox Cosmetic is offering “buy one, get one” on $100 gift card purchases just on November 20—while supplies last. That’s $200 towards your treatment for half price. Botox is neurotoxin FDA-approved to temporarily treat three “problem” areas in adults, according to Allergan: moderate-to-severe forehead lines, crow’s feet and glabellar lines (the “11s” between your eyes).

There is always the risk of side effects with medical treatments so check with your doctor to make sure Botox is safe for you. Head to the Botox website to find out more information and get your gift card.

