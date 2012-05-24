Get The Look: Natasha Poly’s Prismatic Shadow

Natasha Poly was stunning on the red carpet at Cannes the other night, attending the Chopard and L’Oreal Paris “Shining Party” on the Hotel Martinez rooftop. Poly, a spokeswoman for L’Oreal, was flawless in an Emilio Pucci gown, disheveled fishtail braid and prismatic smokey eye. With so many good things going on, we had to find out the scoop on how to get her look.

For the hair, simply dry your strands and pull into a deep side part. Loosely fishtail braid your hair and secure with an elastic. For hold, add a touch of EverStyle Strong Hold Defining Gel where needed. Now, for the eyes, four different shades of shadows were used to achieve the prismatic look. To copy Poly’s look try Infallible Eye Shadow in Eternal Sunshine, Golden Sage, Midnight Blue and Eternal Black, working with the darker shadows on the outer corners of the eye and the lighter shades on the inner corners as highlights. Also note that the Golden Sage or green shade is the key shadow in this look and should cover the entire crease.

To complete the look, add a touch of pale pink lip gloss like Infallible Le Rouge in Perennial Pink.

[Image via SIPA]