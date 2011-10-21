Dove Does Good With the Self-Esteem Weekend!

Photo: © Courtesy of Dove

Dove’s annual Self-Esteem Weekend kicked off yesterday in Times Square, with the help of singer Natasha Bedingfield.

Now in it’s second year, the Dove Self Esteem Weekend aims to promote positive self image in young girls. According to Dove, only 4 percent of girls consider themselves beautiful, a statistic they hope to change with this initiative.

Yesterday’s kick-off event in New York City featured Bedingfield belting out to her song “Weightless” as well appearances by Olympic gold medal soccer player, Julie Foudy.

Dove has partnered with the Girl Scouts, Boys & Girls Club of America and Girls, Inc. to host confidence-building events around the country from October 21-23.

Considering the unrealistic body images put out celebrities and models, it’s great to see such a positive campaign that’s helping to embrace real beauty. Bravo Dove!

What do you think about the Dove Self-Esteem Weekend initiative? Tell us in the comments below!



