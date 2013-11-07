Natalie Portman Wore the Most Perfect Pink Lipstick

We’re so glad to see Natalie Portman back on the red carpet these days. While making the rounds to promote her new film, Thor: The Dark World, the actress is staying true to form with her signature flawlessly natural makeup. Last night she showed up to the movie’s New York premiere wearing the most perfect pink lipstick — Dior, naturally (the actress has been the face of the luxury beauty brand since 2010). The shade? Rouge Dior Lipstick in Rose Basier ($34, dior.com). We love that the color is fresh and pretty without being too Barbie-bright or cloying — kind of like Natalie, come to think of it.

Read more: How to Get Lucy Hale’s Subtle Shimmer Makeup