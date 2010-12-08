Natalie Portman: The New Miss Dior Cherie

Photos: Tim Walker for Dior; David Slijper for Elle UK

Natalie Portman and Sofia Coppola have both been extremely busy promoting their indie flicks Black Swan and Somewhere, but they’re about to come together for what’s sure to be a gorgeous new project. At a Christian Dior press conference today in New York, it was announced that Natalie’s first campaign as the face of Miss Dior Cherie will debut in March 2011. The print ads were shot by Tim Walker, while the TV spots were filmed by Sofia Coppola the same dream team behind the Maryna Linchuk campaign from 2008 and Natalie will star alongside a young male model. In an interview with WWD, Dior’s John Galliano spoke out about the starlet, saying, “Shes a beautiful girl, beautiful face.”