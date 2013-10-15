News: Natalie Portman Shows Some Skin for Marie Claire; The Secret to Ke$ha’s Toned Butt

Natalie Portman shows some skin on the cover of Marie Claire‘s November issue. [Marie Claire]

Ke$ha‘s trainer reveals the secret to the singer’s toned butt (which she’s been showing off on Instagram): “lunges, squats, stairs and isolated glute exercises.” [E! Online]

Lauren Conrad got engaged to boyfriend William Tell — and she showed off her ring with a classic red manicure. [StyleCaster]

See the coolest cat eye makeup from the fall runways. [PopSugar Beauty]

Jake Gyllenhaal has undergone a major weight loss for his role in the upcoming film Nightcrawler. [Us Weekly]