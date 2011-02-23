Natalie Portman In Miss Dior Cherie Commercial

Natalie Portman may just be our latest obsession, and she’s making sure that we won’t forget about her. The extremely preggers starlet can not only currently be found in both No Strings Attached and Black Swan, but she has also just been captured as the new face of Christian Dior’s latest fragrance, Miss Dior Cherie.

You can watch her in the 30-second ad for the scent as she acts all sexy and Parisian with a cute man (whom she blindfolds at one point) in the clip above. What would Benjamin think Natalie? Yeah, we don’t really care either, we just want that perfume. Now.