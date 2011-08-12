Natalie Portman Glows for New Diorskin Line, Skin Essence

Although Black Swan star Natalie Portman said that she would no longer be “associated with [Galliano] in any way” after his infamous racist remarks, here is her envy-inducing Diorskin campaign for Dior’s new foundation, Skin Essence.

The makeup, which includes a Diorskin Forever Compact and Diorskin Forever Fluid, is formulated to not only match your skin tone but even out your complexion, creating a natural looking glow. As soon as the makeup is applied, a balanced fusion of high-tech pigments and mattifying and hydrating technologies work together to find and solve the skin’s specific needs — say hiding a red pimple here or some dark circles there — and conceals, adapts to environmental changes and encourages cell renewal over time.

The collection will be available on October 3 withDiorskin Forever Flawless Perfection Fusion Wear Makeup starting at about $50 and theDiorskin Forever Compact Flawless Perfection Fusion Wear Makeup starting at about $60.