Natalie Portman Dyes Her Hair Blonde

Natalie Portman may have had a lot of major changes in her life over the last year — becoming a mother and a wife — but the change that has all of us talking right now is her hair. Portman debuted freshly blonde dyed locks the other night at an event with Robert Pattinson. The new hue, which was created by colorist Tracey Cunningham, is for Portman’s latest role.

Cunningham used Redken’s Blonde Dimensions to get the shade they desired, taking her from her deep brunette locks to a bright blonde. No word yet on what the role will be, but we’re loving Portman as a blonde. What do you think of her new hue? Let us know below!