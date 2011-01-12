Natalie Portman Almost Shows Boobs For Dior

OK, that title is a bit misleading, since Natalie Portman‘s just leaked ads for the Miss Dior Cherie fragrance are not in the least bit salacious. She may be wearing nothing outside of a black bow headband, tousled bedhead and a come hither gaze, but the image is beautiful and restrained and gasp, makes you kind of want this perfume. How novel! It’s a lovely departure from some of Dior’s more overtly provocative campaigns, like the stripping Charlize Theron‘s husky voiced commercial spot for J’Adore not that it’s not hot.

On a side note, Nat should hold onto this pic as her bod’s about to not look like this for long…