Nasty Gal 2012 Lookbook: We Got The Details On The Nail Art

Nasty Gal is known for their bold colors and trendy designs, so obviously for their lookbook shoot the online retailer had to call in a nail artist to get vivid designs painted on model Hannah Holman’s nails. Manicurist Madeline Poole talked to Nasty Gal about how she prepped all of the nails for the shoot and where her inspiration came from to combine the bold prints of the clothing with a graphic design for the nails.

Poole knew that the outfit changes for the shoot would be quick, so she chose to prep the nails beforehand and go the fake nails route. She wanted to match the clothes perfectly, and had quite intense patterns on the nails (each look taking 1 to 5 hours to prepare) so she prepped them all before and on the day of the shoot simply had to stick them on Holman’s nails. Our favorite look from the shoot is the graphic, ’80s inspired print that perfectly matches Holman’s outfit (completed by a slick of mod blue liner).

As for nail art, Poole thinks that the craze has started because “girls like to add nail art to their outfits as another type of accessory. It’s a cool way of self-expression.The variations are endless, so I think we’ll see a lot more of it in the future.”

