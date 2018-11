I am a huge fan of Nars Cosmetics, and it’s possible that I’m an even bigger fan of nail polish.

So when Nars announced their Limited Edition vintage nail shades, I naturally squealed with delight.

The colors in the line include:

Mash: Army Green with Shimmer

King Kong: Brown with Gold Shimmer

Midnight Express: Navy Blue

Zulu: Deep Vine Green

Full Metal Jacket: Gun Metal Gray

Shades are available starting October 2010 and retail for $16.00. Happy nail polishing!