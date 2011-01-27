NARS’ Velvet Gloss Lip Pencil Video

Franois Nars has done it again and proven to all of us who are makeup obsessed that he is a true genius.

In this captivating short film, directed by fashion filmmaker Ruth Hogben (who collaborated with Gareth Pugh for his 2011 Pitti Film), NARS shows off the brand’s latest creation, the Velvet Gloss Lip Pencil complete with model Heather Marks seductively tossing her hair and singing along to the music.

For the all the women who love NARS’ Velvet Matte Lip Pencil, the new Velvet Gloss Lip Pencil seems to be the Matte’s hot little sister.

We all love NARS. Marc Jacobs used the new Spring 2011 line for his Spring/Summer 2011 show; and Julianne Hough (that woman who is always with Ryan Seacrest) debuted the Hopi color of the Velvet Gloss Lip Pencil at the Golden Globes this year.

The Velvet Gloss Pencil comes in 6 colors (Baroque, Happy Days, New Lover, Frivolous, Hopi and Club Mix) and will be available for purchase on February 1 at narscosmetics.com.