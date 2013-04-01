Nars’ Summer Collection Brings Modern ’70s Glamour

Nars’ spring collection brought us back to the ’90s, and now the brand’s summer lineup is ’70s-inspired, filled with bold, bright colors. In the campaign for the new collection, photographed by Founder and Creative Director François Nars, 42-year-old model Stella Tennant wears color-blocked shades from the Fashion Rebel palette with a subtle lip for a modern take on ’70s glamour.

The collection, available April 15th at narscosmetics.com, includes:

Fashion Rebel Duo Eyeshadow ($34) — dandelion and African violet shadows

Euphrate Single Eyeshadow ($24) — a frosted mint steel

Barrow Larger Than Life Long Wear Eyeliner ($24) — a seafoam green

Puerto Vallarta Multiple ($39) — a shimmering tangerine

Tolede Lipstick ($24) — a pink rose

Tender Night Velvet Matte Lip Pencil ($25, limited edition) — an iridescent lilac

Paris Follies Larger Than Life Gloss ($26) — a pink flamingo

Madness Nail Polish ($19, limited edition) — an electric orange

For tips on using the collection, follow Nars Lead Makeup Stylist Jenny Smith below as she takes you step-by-step through creating a playful summertime look.