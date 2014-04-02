NARS’ Adult Swim Summer Collection is Full of Pastels and Neons

Appropriately named Adult Swim, the summer 2014 cosmetics collection from NARS has us dreaming of swimsuits and sand. Pictured above, the collection includes pastel eyeshadow duos, lip gloss, nail polish, and more for a collection that’s ready for the beach (or the pool, if that’s more your speed).

Beginning April 15, the entire Adult Swim collection will be available on NARScosmetics.com with prices ranging from $19-$34. Considering all of the pastel eyeshadow hues we saw on the spring 2014 runways at Fashion Week, we’re giddy at the thought of recreating some of our favorite looks with the lime green and lavender shadows in this collection. Plus, for those of you who are constantly pushing the envelope with lip color, keep an eye out for the Priscilla lip gloss, an electric fuchsia that will make jaws drop.

Image Courtesy of NARS