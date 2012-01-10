NARS Spring 2012 Line: Bold and Brilliant Color

We here at Beauty High have always been fans of a bold color palate and NARS’ Spring 2012 line is definitely going to deliver. The collection is a celebration of contrast, showcasing innocent sparkling pinks that are paired with bold hues like raspberry and navy.

NARS Founder and Creative Director Francois Nars has created a wonderful collection that has something for everyone: matte, metallic, and shimmer all make appearances. His must have products from the collection are the “Douce France Trio Eyeshadow, because it allows for many eye looks, as well as the Dark Rite Soft Touch Shadow Pencil. I also love the Valparaiso Pure Matte Lipstick, a rich raspberry that looks absolutely delicious on the lips.” Now how can you argue with that?

Also new from NARS for Spring 2012 is their makeup removing water and gentle oil free eye makeup remover. The two new makeup removers are fragrance free, dermatologist tested, and non comedogenic.

The Spring 2012 Cosmetics collection and the Makeup Removing Water will be released on January 13th on www.narscosmetics.com.