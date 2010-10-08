Everything Old Is New

This past summer I found myself at our Cape cod house ready to soak up the sun on my two week vacation when I realized I’d left my toiletry bag in New Jersey.What was I going to do without my go-to moisturizer or my favorite face wash? It was a downright travesty!

After mulling it over and sulking silently, I decided to head to the 24-hour CVS and purchase a few things.

“Lisa. Where ah you goin’?” My mother, The Donna, inquired with her Boston accent.

“Mum, I forgot like, everything in Hoboken. I’m going to go pick up some things.”

“Well whaddaya need?”

“Face wash, moisturizer, conditioner…”

“We have all that stuff hea’ sweetie! Don’t go out and spend money on those things. Here sit down and have some peppahs.” (That’s peppers for all you not familiar with a Boston accent).

After dinner, I sauntered into my parents bathroom and looked for something to wash my face with.

My mother’s Noxzema was displayed prominently on her vanity. The Donna has been using Noxzema to wash her face every single morning and night since before I was born.

I decided to give it a whirl. I hadn’t used Noxzema since 1994. After the tingly sensation wore off I looked at my skin and noticed how refreshed and clean it looked — and this after spending 10 hours on the beach!

I looked around for a moisturizer….hmmm….Oh! I spotted some Pond’s Dry Skin Cream!

Not only is the smell amazing, but it left my skin soft and feeling totally hydrated.

I went to bed that evening with skin that felt like it had had a $100 facial!

The next morning, I awoke to a rainy day, so I decided to wash my beach hair — except all of my fancy shampoos and conditioners were also still in Hoboken.

Growl.

Luckily, I found some Moroccan Oil Shampoo I had stashed away during Fourth of July weekend at the Cape. But I would still need a heavy duty conditioner for my damaged locks.

I decided to go shopping in my mother’s closet again. There, I found some V05 (oooh Donna!) and Aussie 3 Minute Miracle. I think the last time I used 3 Minute Miracle was in 3rd grade.

I shampooed my hair with the Moroccan Oil and after rinsing applied the Aussie conditioner. I forgot how yummy it smelled!

I styled my hair with a few Fekkai samples I had in my purse. After the blow dry, I took stock of my locks and couldn’t believe how great they looked! They were smooth and shiny, and my hair smelled fabulous.

Combined, these three products cost around $22.00. That’s less than what a blowout cost at my hair salon!

What products have you recently fallen back in love with??

Noxzema $10.00 at CVS

Pond’s Dry Skin Cream $9.00 at CVS

Aussie 3 Minute Miracle $3.50 at CVS