These Sephora-Exclusive Nars Launches Are Just Too Good

It’s been in the 80s here in Los Angeles and the high temperatures make me want to put down full-coverage foundation, heavy lipstick and dark eye makeup—for a few months, at least. The new Nars Sephora-exclusive launches are satisfying everything I do want: peach and pink hues, shimmery eyeshadow finishes and glossy formulas. While there are only two new products, you can create dozens of summer-ready looks with this pretty combination.

First up is the Narsissist Wanted Mini Eyeshadow Palette. The brand took the popular Wanted Eyeshadow Palette and pulled out six must-have shades. The pocket-sized palette isn’t just full of random hues though. This color story allows you to craft all the gorgeous eye creations thanks to buttery matte, satin and shimmering metallic finishes.

Play around with Satisfaction (a shimmering golden pink); Delirium (a metallic rose); Mendoza (a shimmering pink copper); Shooting Star (a sparkling champagne); Shadow Hill (a matte saddle); and Wicked Game (a satin cranberry).

Finish your look with Nars Oil-Infused Lip Tints in three glossy shades. They contain raspberry seed oil and pomegranate exact to provide a burst of hydration, and leave behind sheer, non-greasy color. Choose from Disco Infernal (a vibrant purple), Primal Instinct (a light pink beige) and High Security (a bright fuchsia).

The Oil-Infused Lip Tints are available now on Sephora’s website and in stores for $26 each. The Narsissist Wanted Mini Eyeshadow Palette retails for $25 and will be available on the Sephora app June 19, online June 20 and in Sephora stores June 29.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.