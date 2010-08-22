Nars Sheer Glow Foundation

This radiant foundation incarnation from the cult favorite brand helps to blur imperfections while letting natural skin shine through. It illuminates your complexion with a buildable satin formula and helps to improve skin brightness, radiance and texture, all while hiding dark circles, fine lines and blemishes.
Price: $42
Where To Buy: saks.com
