NARS Is Teaming Up With 3.1 Phillip Lim for a Nail Polish Line

If there’s any time to announce your cosmetics and designer collaboration, it’s New York Fashion Week. We may have to wait until August, but we can barely wait to see the nail polish line that Phillip Lim and NARS Cosmetics have collaborated on. Announced today at Lim’s fall 2014 fashion show, the collection will have nine nail lacquers, and a preview of the line will be happening on the runway.

Considering the fact that NARS has consistently been one of the cosmetics brands at the forefront of trends, teaming up with Phillip Lim makes total sense. Stay tuned for updates on the collection!

