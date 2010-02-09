NARS Orgasm Illuminator

This new complexion enhancer that makes skin looking instantly refreshed, radiant and glowing is quickly becoming a celebrity must-have. Recently worn by Molly Sims and Rihanna, this sheer peachy cream can make any skin tone look lit from within. It’s on the fast track to becoming just as popular as the NARS best-seller Orgasm blush.
Price: $29
Where to buy: sephora.com
