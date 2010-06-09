NARS New Makeup Artist Francelle Daly Talks Inspiration And Her Three Favorite Beauty Buys

Francelle Daly. Photo courtesy of NARS

Makeup artist Francelle Daly is the newest member of the elite NARS roster. The New Orleans-born talent has been in the biz for fifteen years, working with photographers like Ellen Von Unwerth, Karl Lagerfeld and Ryan McGinley and for magazines including Vogue, Dazed & Confused, Love, V, i-D and Elle. We recently caught up with the new NARS national makeup artist to talk trends, film and her current favorite NARS products.

StyleCaster: How did you get started as a makeup artist?

Francelle Daly: Ive been doing makeup since I was 18 so that makes 15 years. I got started working with my mother and grandmother in New Orleans where I am from. I lived in L.A. for a while and have now been in New York about ten years. And its the best place for me to be creative.

What did you learn from working with your mother and grandmother?

To love lipstick. Both my mother and grandmother they had more shades of lipstick than I had ever seen. And so many shades of red! They really inspired my love of makeup and so did the women of New Orleans; its a Southern town and Southern ladies definitely love their makeup.



Actress Lillian Gish

What else inspires your work?

Ive always been very inspired by old films. The Lillian Gish days and the 1930s are so exciting to me, and definitely Fellini films. I love to get my inspiration from the past, and from films especially. There is a real sense of glamour, and I like to take that and give it a more modern approach. In the 30s and 40s women never left the house without lipstick on and I love that!

How did you hook up with NARS?

Ive always been so inspired by Francois [Nars]; hes created so many beautiful looks for so many amazing women. We met and it just clicked. And now hes a dedicated photographer, and intrigued by color and beauty in an entirely different way.

Do you have any favorite beauty looks for summer?

Honestly, Im just really into bronzed skin. Its simple, but I love it. Summertime for me is all about tanned skin with some gorgeous hints of color like a great bright tint or lipstick color. Its so hot right now outside; just a few products on your face feels right.



NARS Multiple Tints, $38 each at Bloomingdale’s

What have you worked on recently that youve been really into?

I actually just completed two short films with the photographer Richard Burbridge for Nowness that Im really excited about. Hes known for his beautiful lighting so that was really amazing from a beauty perspective.

Is there anyone whose makeup you would really love to do?

Right now, Im all about Tilda Swinton. I just think shes so incredible versatile and visually striking that it would be fun to do her makeup.



Tilda Swinton

Finally, what are some of your current favorite NARS products?

PRO-PRIME Skin Smoothing Face Prep

Its my all time favorite product right now; with one application the skin is smoother. You can put it under or on top of makeup and it minimizes the lines and mattes the skin. I carry it in my purse all the time.



NARS PRO-PRIME Skin Smoothing Face Prep, $30 at Nars

PRO-PRIME Smudge-Proof Eyeshadow Base

I use this a lot on film. Its a very lightweight cream that creates this incredible seamless effect on the eye so you get absolutely no creases when you apply shadow.



PRO-PRIME Smudge-Proof Eyeshadow Base, $24 at Sephora; and The Multiple in Palm Beach, $38 at Nars

The Multiple

Its just a classic. You can apply it to your eyes, cheeks and lips, and its totally effortless. I love the Palm Beach shade, but its even hard for me to pick a favorite because I use so many of them. Ive actually been giving them to my mom to try and she swears by them now.

The Multiple Tints (see above)

The hot fuchsia and the red shades are my favorites for summer. They are basically a sheer lipstick with SPF, plus moisturizing vitamin E and acai oil. Very easy to wear and they give this great pop of color!

