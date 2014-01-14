NARS Introduces NARSissist Fan Collection For Spring

Ask most women in the beauty industry to name their favorite blush and you’ll immediately hear “NARS Orgasm.” The brand that has a cult following — and with good reason — has announced the release of a limited-edition collection made just for the fans, otherwise known as NARSissists. Including an eyeshadow palette (above, $79) and a cheek palette ($49) with namesake typography on the front cover, the palettes will be available January 15 at NARScosmetics.com and February 1 at NARS boutiques and specialty department stores.

MORE: NARS Final Cut Collection is the Most Edgy Pink Makeup You’ll Ever See

With 15 eyeshadow shades that can easily transition from day to night in one location, it’s easy to predict that the NARSissist Eye Palette will be a cult favorite. The only shame? So many of the best products are often limited-edition. Will you be snagging one before they’re gone?

Where to Buy: Available January 15, $79, NARS Cosmetics