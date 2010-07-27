Nars Lipstick

Sometimes a simple pink lipstick just won’t do. That’s where this über-chic, long-wearing lipstick collection comes in; available in three different finishes and a literal wardrobe of runway-inspired shades, there’s a lipstick to suit your every fashion whim. From sheer coverage to sensual opaque, choose your color and your coverage to create a look that’s as fashion-forward as you are.
Price: $24
Where To Buy: sephora.com
Try on this and more in our virtual Makeover Studio!
As one of the web’s largest beauty sites, DailyMakeover.com constantly receives products from beauty companies for editorial review. Please read our Editorial Ethics Pledge if you’d like to know how we select products to feature.