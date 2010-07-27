Nars Lipstick

Sometimes a simple pink lipstick just won’t do. That’s where this über-chic, long-wearing lipstick collection comes in; available in three different finishes and a literal wardrobe of runway-inspired shades, there’s a lipstick to suit your every fashion whim. From sheer coverage to sensual opaque, choose your color and your coverage to create a look that’s as fashion-forward as you are.

Price: $24

Where To Buy: sephora.com

Try on this and more in our virtual Makeover Studio!