NARS’ 20th Anniversary Lipstick Collection is Just Audacious

There’s not much we love more than a bold, attention-grabbing lipstick. Your mood can change, your look can evolve, and you’ll immediately stand out in a room while you’re wearing a daring lip color. For these reasons, we’re particularly thrilled about NARS Cosmetics’ latest announcement: The Audacious Lipstick Collection. Made up of 40 shades ranging from provocative nudes to bold pinks, the collection — a celebration of the brand’s 20th anniversary — isn’t for the faint of heart.

MORE: NARS Cosmetics Fall Line is Your New Go-To For a Night Out

Made to deliver full color in one stroke, the Audacious Lipsticks Collection will be known for the smooth, moisturizing texture and matte black, magnetic case. Really, does it get sleeker than that? The collection will be available this September at NARSCosmetics.com, and each lipstick will be sold for $32. You will be able to buy 30 of the shades at NARS, while 10 shades will be retailer-exclusive, available at Barney’s September 1. Will you be picking up a shade?