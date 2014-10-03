NARS’ Holiday 2014 Collection Is All About the Future Femme

Year after year, the holiday makeup collection from NARS is one of our favorites, and after seeing this year’s collection, we’re happy to report it’s likely going to be your go-to, too. Between the futuristic, architectural packaging designed by Chris Kabatsi and the dramatic colors that pull at the heartstrings of metallic lovers everywhere, Francois Nars has outdone himself with this year’s holiday offerings.

The color collection — which includes three lipsticks, three lip glosses, three nail polishes, and three eyeshadows — will be available online at NARScosmetics.com beginning October 15, and will hit stores beginning November 1. Take a look at our favorites from the collection below, then watch a behind-the-scenes video from shooting the collection!

This nail polish, Barents Sea, is the metallic blue we’ve been dreaming of wearing. With a hint of purple undertones and a fine silver sheen, we can’t help but stare at this bottle.

The holiday 2014 lip gloss in Corsica is the perfect “Your lips, but better” shine for just about every skin tone, giving just a hint of shimmer and a non-stick finish.

A deep green shadow with gold metallic flecks, this eye shadow in Gabon is definitely going to play a big role in our holiday party makeup look this year.

What holiday collection would be complete without the perfect red lipstick? This creamy color, named Deadly Catch, is practically begging to be worn to Christmas dinner (and it’ll get its wish).

Video Courtesy of NARS Cosmetics