NARS Goes The Heiress Route, Taps Daphne Guinness For Fall 2010

Photo courtesy of NARS

As if being an heiress and having outlandishly brilliant style wasn’t enough, Daphne Guinness is now an established campaign girl too. The socialite/heiress/budding style icon first gave Akris a much-needed mysterious edge, sporting a sleek black bob and cool demeanor for the Spring 2010 ads.

Now Guinness is tackling the cosmetics world too. NARS has tapped the aristocratic beauty for its Fall 2010 campaign. Creative Director Franois Nars explains that his latest muse “is the ideal icon to capture Fall 2010s old Hollywood meets futuristic look.”

And in fitting muse-worthy style, Franois has named an eyeshadow from the collection, Daphne, an aptly bold violet hue. Watch for the kaleidoscope-inspired images to hit mags soon. In the meantime, take note of the Clara Bow lips and bold color (although outside of make-believe, we don’t recommend wearing them together).

Related:

Franois Nars Shoots Tao Okamato For Vogue Japan

NARS New Makeup Artist Francelle Daly Shares 3 Favorite Beauty Buys