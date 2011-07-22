NARS Gets Even Sexier With Relaunch Of New Site

NARS Cosmetics, always trusted for both their trendy products and classic staples, has relaunched their site for a sleeker, more comprehensive look. The site provides both shade and texture depictions of the currently available products (a makeup consumer’s dream!) as well as application tips, product suggestions, how-to’s, and a TON of information on Francois himself.

You also get a sneak peek inside the “World of NARS” which not only discusses the aformentioned Mr. NARS, but also the other makeup artists on the team, and my favorite part — Marcel the French bulldog. There is a slideshow of Marcel’s many, many looks, and if you ever get tired of looking at his cute face you can go on to read about the inspiration behind some of the iconic NARS products, such as Orgasm.

Also, following the brand’s release of Makeup Your Mind, they’re sticking with the motto of helping consumers to create their own makeup looks. The “My Wardrobe” section of the site allows you to create a personalized makeup wardrobe for any upcoming occasion. Happy browsing!