NARS Gets Even Larger With New Larger Than Life Lip Gloss

NARS cosmetics has done it again! Another Sephora exclusive collection. Remember the blush inspired Lip Gloss Collection? I do!

And now, they bring us a new edition to the Larger Than Life category, lip gloss.

The collection hit Sephora stores August 1st with a splash of color. 8 new shades infused with the natural lip enhancer, Volulip. Not to mention their extremely smooth brush application and non-gooey texture.

The shades are Norma (cherry red), Place Vendme (strawberry pink),Pire (rose), Tiber (beige), Odalisque (cantaloupe), Gold Digger (peach shimmer),Spring Break (sheer pinky nude), Como (shimmering berry), Cur Sucr (shimmering bright pink).

I can’t wait to get my hands on Norma and Spring Break.

NARS Larger Than Life Lip Gloss, $26 sephora.com