NARS Flagship Boutique Opening Is Almost Here

The West Village will be getting just a little prettier next week after months of suspense-riddled construction, NARS has confirmed the opening of its flagship boutique for February 10. The provocative cosmetics brand (product names include “Orgasm” and “Deep Throat”) will conveniently set up shop down the street from Marc Jacobs, Jack Spade and James Perse stores, making it all the more beautiful to blow our bank accounts this season.

Beauty legend Francois Nars launched the namesake brand in 1994 with just 12 shades of lipstick, including the vamp-couture favorite “Jungle Red” which served as the inspiration for the Fabien Brown-designed “NARS 413 BLKR” ads that despite their minimalism anyone in the New York area would have to be blind to miss.

The store is nestled between Bank and West 11th Streets and will offer in-store-only exclusives as well as a first look at the brand’s newest collections. We hear the boutique’s color scheme, just like the ads, is a nod to the classic glamour black and white with an unapologetic pop of color. With the count down in single digits, you can pick out your favorites in time for Valentine’s Day and head to the store without having to pay for shipping. Win!

Photo courtesy of NARS