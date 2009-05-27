Nars Feeds Nail Polish Addicts Everywhere Once Again

So it’s no secret that we’re kind of addicted to nail polish over here. There are worse things to be addicted to– like sugar (also guilty as charged), cigarettes or booze (we all know that Mark‘s favorite quote on a Friday is “Let’s go boozin”). Nail polish is pretty much a safe bet when compared to all of those, so I’m just going to keep on feeding my little habit.

My newest thrill in the world of nail colors is Nars Cha Cha Cha. It’s a semi-sheer tangerine color in their new Vintage 2009 Nail Polish collection, and it is the perfect summer color for your toes.

There are five other colors in the Vintage Collection, in all different shades of the rainbow. The collection contains Blue Lagoon (a powder blue), Zizi (clear with gold glitter), Tallulah (rich grape), and Hunger (a rich red orange).

The polish can be purchased online at www.narscosmetics.com and each bottle costs just $16.